A much quieter pattern is expected in central Missouri for the week ahead when compared to recent weeks.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will be the coolest day of the work week ahead. Morning temperatures will start in the middle to upper 40s. Highs will warm to the lower 70s in the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
There is a slight chance of a few showers through the day, but the best chances of that are west of Highway 63. Most locations will not see rain, but a few folks could see a quick shower or thunderstorm.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are expected to be above average through the week with highs climbing to the 70s and 80s in the afternoons. Lows will be in the 50s for much of the week ahead. Sunshine is expected to be fairly abundant through the week.
A cold front is likely to arrive towards the beginning of the weekend bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler air into early next week.