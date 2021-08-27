After a week of highs in the upper 90s with heat index values into the triple digits, there will be a return to near-average temperatures by early next week with the passing of a cold front.
WEEKEND: IN THE 90S STILL
Temperatures will remain in the 90s through the weekend, with heat index values near 100° for both Saturday and Sunday. However, there is expected to be a gradual walk-back in the daily high temperatures through the weekend.
THE COLD FRONT PASSAGE
A cold front will slowly slide into our area beginning Sunday afternoon. An increase in clouds is possible with isolated thunderstorm chances through the afternoon into the evening. These should be widely scattered so not everyone will see rain but heavy rain/lightning is possible out of any storm. On Monday as the actual front moves in a slightly greater chance of thunderstorms will occur. No severe weather is expected at this time. Keep updated with KOMU for the latest timing updates.
NEXT WEEK: IN THE 80S
The cold front will push our temperatures back into the upper-80s through next week. The average high for this time of year is 85, so we will still be a touch above average through the week. Heat index values will stay below the triple digits only in the 90s. Overnight low temperatures will also sink back down to near-normal.
Temperatures will hold in the upper 80s into next weekend, where our next cold front is poised to move through.