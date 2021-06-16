We've had continuous above average temperatures here in mid-Missouri this week, though our humidity levels and rain amounts have stayed very low. Starting tomorrow, however, that's about to change.

TRIPLE DIGIT TEMPERATURES LIKELY

FCST Temperature Trends - Next Few Days.png

Temperatures will climb towards the triple digits through Friday, with our heat indices expected to top 100 tomorrow and into the weekend.

FCST AM Day Planner with Feels Like.png

If the forecast holds, Friday would become our hottest day of the year so far, as well as our first triple digit degree day in over 2 years! It'll be important to stay protected if you have plans to be outside for the start of the weekend, where our UV indexes will also be at their peak for the year.

Columbia Record.png

RAIN RETURNS

FCST Precip Trends - Next Few Days.png

The increased moisture in the atmosphere could potentially break our dry streaks in many parts, bringing isolated showers and storms throughout the coming days.

RPM ADI 12km PrecipCast.png

Tomorrow for Thursday morning and late Friday night appear to be the most likely windows for rain to fall, with the bulk of our daytime hours staying sunny. 

THE WEEK AHEAD

This following week should bring us some heat relief, where our temperatures will be much closer to the averages in the middle 80s. Rain is expected as well, helping us to cool off what's been a hot month thus far. 

INT FCST PM Extended Forecast.png

