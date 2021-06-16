We've had continuous above average temperatures here in mid-Missouri this week, though our humidity levels and rain amounts have stayed very low. Starting tomorrow, however, that's about to change.
TRIPLE DIGIT TEMPERATURES LIKELY
Temperatures will climb towards the triple digits through Friday, with our heat indices expected to top 100 tomorrow and into the weekend.
If the forecast holds, Friday would become our hottest day of the year so far, as well as our first triple digit degree day in over 2 years! It'll be important to stay protected if you have plans to be outside for the start of the weekend, where our UV indexes will also be at their peak for the year.
RAIN RETURNS
The increased moisture in the atmosphere could potentially break our dry streaks in many parts, bringing isolated showers and storms throughout the coming days.
Tomorrow for Thursday morning and late Friday night appear to be the most likely windows for rain to fall, with the bulk of our daytime hours staying sunny.
UPDATE: Overnight storms in Iowa are expected to push south for Thursday morning. IF these storms hold together we could see some thunderstorms Thursday morning. A strong wind gust or two can't be ruled out. @komuTim will track these if they're still around on KOMU 8 News Today pic.twitter.com/gt3azKyJDm— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 17, 2021
THE WEEK AHEAD
This following week should bring us some heat relief, where our temperatures will be much closer to the averages in the middle 80s. Rain is expected as well, helping us to cool off what's been a hot month thus far.