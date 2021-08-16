Low humidity moved in this weekend making for pleasant conditions across the region! This theme will continue into Monday, but as the week goes on we will gradually become more humid with warmer temperatures.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
It will be a refreshing start to the day with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny though the day with highs in the middle 80s.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Humidity will slowly increase through the week with conditions becoming “sticky” to “harsh” by the middle of the week.
Temperatures will slowly warm through the week with highs reaching the upper 80s on Tuesday. The upper 80s are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, but with increasing humidity it will feel like the lower to middle 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
An approaching cold front will bring increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week.
This front doesn’t look to have a significant impact on temperatures. Highs are expected to remain in the 80s through the weekend.