After a relatively comfortable weekend of weather in Mid-Missouri, temps are back to the middle 90s to start out August.
Lucky us...We are right back to heat advisories to start the week in MissouriTemps in the middle 90s with heat indices in the 100s Monday through Wednesdayhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LZ4JP07pWb— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 1, 2022
Another round of heat advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for this week from Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening as daily heat indices will range from 100 to 105.
As said during nearly the whole month of July, take extra steps to stay hydrated and out of the sun for long periods of time, which often will break down your body's endurance quicker.
There will be chances for storms this week. Most of the storm activity will run along a boundary from Iowa to north of St Louis into Illinois from now until Wednesday. These storms will eventually become more overhead/likely, especially from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Weekend weather will be slightly cooler and less humid, also appearing mostly sunny with temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s - generally above normal for this time of year. More rain could be possible by Sunday.