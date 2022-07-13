Above normal temperatures will continue for the next 10+ days and we are now eyeing some rain for a few hours this weekend.
Conditions will be comfortable Wednesday morning with reported temperatures down in the upper 50s in some locations just before sunrise!
There will be lots of sunshine today with a UV Index of a 10 out of 11...Sunburn times will be around 20 minutes outside from 11am until 5pm. The humidity will stay low again today with highs jumping back in the lower 90s.
The trends for the remainder of the week are still very warm with relatively low humidity, helping temps easily reach the 90s by the afternoons.
WEEKEND RAIN
There continues to be rain chances for the weekend hours due to storms originating out from the upper Midwest. These storms will drift into Missouri, lingering and providing clouds and rain. As of now, do not expect a washout and there will be plenty of dry-time. The best timing for rain is late Saturday night and Sunday.
Next week does appear quite warm, borderline hot. While the humidity is expected to stay somewhat low, temperatures could reach the upper 90s several days next week