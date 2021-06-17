The heat is on and temps will be near record highs Thursday and Friday.
Overnight rain just missed us to the west, so that's nice...😐https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/x9OLcT4qMP— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 17, 2021
Rain was forecast overnight for northern Missouri and some locations around Macon and Chillicothe received rainfall, but the storms drifted westward and dodged the rest of central Missouri. This will lead to dry conditions for the rest of the day.
RECORD HEAT
While it is not likely we reach 100 degrees Thursday, it is likely we are at least around 100 degrees in most of Missouri Friday. The record high for June 18th in Columbia is 100 degrees set in 1953.
Daytime highs could vary, but highs of around 101 are forecast for Columbia as the air will be very dry leading to a hotter than normal temperature if the air were to be more humid. This means the heat index will not be as high as if the air were humid. Heat indices will range from 100-105 degrees.
Conditions will also remain very warm in the evenings, but not overly muggy due to the lack of higher humidity levels typically experienced this time of year.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
Conditions will be slightly cooler over the weekend as a cold front begins to stall over central to northern Missouri. This front could provide a few slight rain chances too, but it appears as of now that most rain will stay along and north of this frontal boundary.
Father's Day should be a mainly dry day with only an isolated chance for storms. Temps will reach the lower to middle 90s with a southwest breeze at 10-15mph.
Expect slight chances for storms Saturday and a better chance for more widespread storms Sunday night into Monday with the official passage of a cold Front by Monday morning. This means much cooler conditions next week with highs in the lower to middle 80s Monday through Friday.