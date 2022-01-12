Another very mild day is ahead for us in Missouri today and it can already be felt this morning! However, a storm system Friday night will lead to not only cooler temps, but a chance for snow.
Let's focus on the warm weather...already, morning temps are in the 40s for some before sunrise, nearly 15-20 degrees warmer than recent mornings. This should lead to a head start on daytime highs which will reach the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. Wow. All very nice!
Cooler weather will slowly begin filtering this way on Thursday and Friday where highs will only reach the upper 40s. No major cool-downs occur until this weekend.
TRACKING WEEKEND SNOW
A storm system still several hundred miles off the west coast is expected to pass over Missouri Friday night and into Saturday morning. (This storm is 2000+ miles away from Columbia)
Right now, we do think snow is likely with this passing system, but there are things we are still trying to figure out...
-Exactly where this system's track will be which will directly affect snow amounts
-We do know there will be snow at some point...We mostly understand the late Friday night through Saturday morning timing, just not sure on snow amounts
Stay with us for the latest details on this early weekend storm system