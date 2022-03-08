Warmer weather returns for the coming few days, but don't expect the spring-like weather we experienced last week.
Temps will be in the lower 20s across central Missouri this morning leading to not just frigid conditions, but frosty conditions too! Winds will be fairly calm this morning, so wind chills are not as much a factor today.
There will not be much sunshine this afternoon, but the air will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 40s.
Wednesday features a return of sunshine, but again the warm-up is not expected to be as large as previously thought - highs only in the upper 40s, near 50 degrees.
Conditions will be mainly dry Thursday during the day, followed by snow chances into Thursday evening and Friday morning. Snow totals are possible ranging from 1-3" by Friday morning.
Another cold snap will follow this precipitation with temps in the 20s on Friday, dropping to near 10 degrees by Saturday morning. This arctic weather will be brief as temps surge in the 50s on Sunday.