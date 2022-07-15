The broken record of hot weather continues this weekend and all of next week. More importantly, we have RAIN in the forecast.
RAIN IS FINALLY POSSIBLE
Spot showers are possible this morning for locations in northwest Missouri. Unfortunately, the air is very stable and dry over central Missouri on Friday which will likely prevent much accumulation.
The weather is expected to be mainly dry from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
The next round of rain will begin into Saturday evening through Saturday night through Sunday morning. This will be our main and best chance for rain for the near future.
Rain accumulations will range from 0.10" to as much as 1.50" (typical summer heavy downpours) as a storm system passes through Missouri in concert with a brief passing cold front.
BACK TO THE HEAT
Unfortunately, the heat will continue for the next 7 to 10 days, but there are signs that this expansive heat wave will be breaking down by the end of the month.
Temperatures will reach the middle 90s for most days over the next ten days. Tuesday of next week could be the hottest of that stretch as a pressure trough moves through Missouri. These troughs can "squeeze" the air, compressing it and lead to hotter temperatures which may reach 100 degrees. The humidity next week appears low.