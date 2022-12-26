It will be another cold day thanks to a passing cold front Monday.
Temps will be dropping through the day Monday and winds will be picking up out form the north leading to frigid conditions.
Monday morning will start around 32 degrees, dropping in the lower 20s by the afternoon. Expect wind chills to be around 10 degrees for much of the day due to gusty winds out from the north up to 25mph.
Light snow will be possible over eastern and northeast Missouri on Monday, but the accumulated totals are expected to remain low. We will receive mainly flurries and brief snow showers leading to accumulations around a dusting for many areas, but no location is expected to receive more than 1" of snowfall.
Travel conditions should remain fair today as the snowfall is not expected to accumulate to elevated totals. However, keep in mind that lower visibility will happen during heavier bursts of snow and any road covered by snowfall can become slick.
The good news? After a chilly night and cold Tuesday, we begin a BIG warm-up!
Temps will jump in the upper 40s to lower 50s in Wednesday and we could be near 60 degrees on Thursday. Rain will be possible over Friday and Saturday of New years weekend. This will be part of a developing wet and mild late December/early January pattern where temps will be in the 40s/50s more routinely for the next 7-10 days.