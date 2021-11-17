Temps will be dropping Wednesday and no longer will the mild weather be sticking around for the remainder of the month.
Starting this morning will be some very mild air around the region. Temps will be in the 60s for many under mostly cloudy skies.
By mid-morning, a cold front will pass through mid-Missouri and the temps will quickly begin falling sharply in the upper 40s to lower 50s. By this afternoon, regional temps will be in the 40s with winds chills too.
Showers will also be possible today as the cold front moves through the state. Expect the best chance for rain to be during the morning through early afternoon. Dry and slowly clearing conditions are expected this evening.
Cold conditions will filter into the region with temperatures below freezing at night, into the middle 40s during the afternoons. Wind chills may also be in the 20s during the mornings.
Quiet, but cloudy weather is expected this weekend with temps rising back in the lower 50s Saturday and Sunday. There is only a slight chance for rain Sunday.
Looking into next week will be a quiet start to the week for Monday and Tuesday. Some uncertainty still exists for the end of the week where chance for rain are possible Wednesday and Thursday.