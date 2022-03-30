Rainy days to continue and do not be fooled by the mild morning start, colder air will arrive later today
Showers and thunderstorms moved in overnight leading to a decent pick-up in rainfall over across the state. Roads will be puddled and ponded this morning as showers continue throughout the day.
The air will continue to cool today with temps dropping sharply in the 40s/50s by this afternoon, falling in the 30s overnight where snow flurries could even mix in with rain through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations are not expected.
There will be some sunshine Friday, which actually looks to be the nicest day of the next five upcoming days and temps will rise to near 60 degrees.
The rainy pattern will continue through this upcoming weekend and even into next week. Highs will remain largely in the 50s with a few brief pushes into the 60s with passing warm fronts, usually associated with "April showers".