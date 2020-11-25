The average high temperature for November 26th is 48º. With temperatures expected to reach the middle 50s, temperatures will be more than 5º above average. This will likely be the warmest day in the next week or longer.
Much of November has been warm. In fact, my prediction is that we end November around 5º above average overall. This will put November 2020 around 11th warmest on record.
The weekend after Thanksgiving will be cooler and more seasonal. Highs will be around 50º and lows around freezing. However, colder weather will end the month.
A low pressure system may bring cooler weather from Canada on Sunday and Monday. This colder air may linger for a few days into December. At this time I don't expect much precipitation with this system, but it is something we are monitoring. Monday is expected to be windy with gusts around 40 mph depending on how strong the system becomes.
The beginning of December looks slightly below average with temps only reaching the lower 40s the first four days and lows in the lower to middle 20s. Typical December weather is expected to return for the first weekend in December.