Light showers are beginning to make their way into the western counties of the KOMU 8 viewing area. Light, isolated showers are expected overnight tonight; however, mainly south of I-70.
This kicks off a very soggy forecast for the foreseeable future. I am not saying that we are going to have a week of solid, consistent rainfall, but there are at least isolated chances of showers in the forecast everyday for the next week.
The big rain maker that we are closely monitoring is the chance for rain overnight on Sunday into Monday. This rain will be the most widespread out of our rain chances. For this system we will be in a storm mode index of 1 meaning there likely will not be any issues, but still pay attention.
A completely dry day is going to be hard to come by for the next week. There will be plenty of dry-time between showers, but mid-Missouri could pick up another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in the next week.
Temperatures for the next week are slightly below average for the beginning of June. The average for this time of year is around 83 degrees and our temperatures are likely to remain below 80 for the next week.