We will see a mixed bag of weather for the weekend between sunshine on Saturday and rain chances for Sunday, but the common theme remains as below average temperatures continue
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with highs reaching the upper 50s, at this point it looks to be the pick day of the weekend as cloud cover starts to return Saturday night ahead of rain for Easter.
A passing system is expected to bring rain on Easter. Rain looks to be isolated for the morning hours, meaning that is the ideal time to get outside of those egg hunts. Rain chances will increase into the afternoon with rain becoming widespread. Temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will begin a slow warming trend early in the week with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances return for the middle of the week along with warmer air.