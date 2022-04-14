Sunshine returned to the region on Thursday, but cloud cover is going to be a common trend over the coming days along with passing rain chances.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Some sunshine is possible in the morning hours, but cloud cover will be increasing with skies quickly becoming cloudy. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 40s with highs near 60°.
A few passing showers are possible through the day, as long as rain is able to fight through the dry air that is overhead. There will be a lot of dry time through the day, but you might want to keep an umbrella handy!
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will feature a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with highs reaching the upper 50s, at this point it looks to be the pick day of the weekend as cloud cover starts to return Saturday night ahead of rain for Easter.
A passing system is expected to bring rain on Easter. The exact timing will become more clear over the next several days, but at this point it looks the highest chances will be during the afternoon hours. Temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will begin a slow warming trend early in the week with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.