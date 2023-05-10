Webstory Image.png

Isolated storms on Wednesday evening will quickly fall apart, but rain chances are looking more widespread for Thursday.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Passing showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected through the day bringing the best chance of widespread rain for the week. Even though most locations are expected to get at least some rainfall, there will still be plenty of dry time through the day.

Rain will likely keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the 70s, but it will also be on the muggy side.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Rainfall coverage will go from widespread on Thursday to more isolated and scattered on Friday and through the weekend. Keep the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App handy so that you have a look at radar, but there will be plenty of dry time.

Expect humid conditions especially on Friday and Saturday before a cold front arrives on Sunday bringing lower humidity and cooler air for next week.

