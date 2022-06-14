Summer heat continues to bake the Midwest and central Plains with little relief in temperatures in sight. However, humidity may be lower as the week goes on.
Tuesday will be sunny, hot, humid and breezy with highs in the middle 90s and a heat index ranging from 103-106. Southerly winds could gust up to 30mph at times.
Dew point is the measure of water vapor in the air, relative to temperature. This is the air's "condensing" temp. Wet bulb temp is similar to this. High dew point values mean high "humidity". To put in perspective, Sunday and Monday had a dew point of 75 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a dew point of 65-68 degrees - That is a reduction of nearly 15-20% water vapor (humidity) from earlier this week. (not to be confused with relative humidity - which is the amount of water vapor present in air expressed as a percentage of the amount needed for saturation at the same temperature)
Lower, but still dangerous heat index values will be experienced for the remainder of the week. Due to this, a HEAT ADVISORY is still in effect until Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service. Heat indices will reach 100-105 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, dropping to near 92-95 for Friday and this weekend.
There will be a passing cold front with a slight chance for showers and storms late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, only at a low 20-30% chance. Mainly dry weather can be expected over the next eight days.
Average temperatures will also remain very warm and above normal for this time of year. Even with cooler weather expected later this week, generally temperatures will still reach 90 degrees which is about 5+ degrees warmer than normal for the time of year. Nightly temperatures will be much cooler, however - a sign of lower humidity.