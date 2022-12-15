Get ready to be cold when you head outside for the next two weeks.
No kidding. It's chilly this morning...Wind chills will be in the lower to middle 20s ALL DAY Thursday as not only has it become colder, but it is now windy, too!
I grabbed my heavier coat today and glad I did...It will be a very chilly day and we could even see snow flurries Thursday (a sign of how cold the air is) Wind chills today in the 20s today #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6Sy6S9MXxG— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 15, 2022
Expect overcast skies with breezy west-northwest winds. We could see snow flurries today - a sign of how cold the air is. No accumulations are expected. Today's temps will be in the lower 30s this morning, rising to the middle 30s this afternoon.
The pattern remains cold through the end of the week and daytime temps will only reach the upper 20s/lower 30s on Friday and Saturday. Some sunshine will return Saturday, becoming sunny by Sunday...Warmer too! To close the weekend, temps will jump to near 40 degrees Sunday!
Unfortunately, that's as warm as it get for the following eight days. Christmas week will be cold!
A storm system on Monday will develop precipitation far to our south so we stay dry with cooling temperatures in the 30s into the middle of the week. Another storm system arrives Wednesday night which could bring snow flurries, followed by arctic-like air.
This Wednesday-Thursday storm is not expected to bring snow accumulation, unlike many social media posts made by some over the last few days illustrating 20" of snow next week. That's just not going to happen. However, DO EXPECT a frigid Christmas holiday with temps in the 10s over Christmas weekend. Overnight temps could reach zero degrees on Christmas Eve.
Thanks for reading,
-Tim