Wednesday brought a return of the cold weather back to Missouri. Now, we are locked in to a cold end to the week.
There will be a lot of sunshine today as high pressure moves in to the region. Expect wind chills to be in the 20s during the morning, topping out in the upper 30s by this afternoon even though daytime temps will rise in the upper 40s.
A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the night sky overnight, between the hours of 1:00am and 4:30am. Temperatures tonight will fall in the middle 20s across the region.
Sunshine will continue into Friday, but clouds will roll back in Friday night and Saturday. This will be as the jet stream attempt to bring weak storms systems over the area. Eventually, there will be a chance for rain Saturday night.
Into Thanksgiving week, the beginning of the week will start sunny and cool with highs in the 40s. By Wednesday and Thursday (thanksgiving), another storm system will pass over the middle of the United States. Rain will be possible over these two days with temps on Thanksgiving in the middle 40s.