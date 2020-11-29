We've been tracking these cold temperatures for days and now they're here. Winds from the north will gust to 30-35mph overnight into Monday morning. This will cool our temperatures to the middle 20s by sunrise. However, wind chills will feel more like the 10s. Skies will also clear overnight.
You can expect plenty of sunshine on Monday, which may turn out to be the coldest day so far this cold season. Highs temps are only expected to reach the middle 30s. Winds, luckily, will die down slowly as the day progresses. This is especially important because of how low temperatures are expected to fall by Tuesday morning.
Under clear skies, temperatures should fall to around 19º on Tuesday morning to begin December. This will be the coldest temperature we've felt since February 2020. On the bright side, winds will be calm so there won't be a huge wind chill factor.
This means the temperatures on Monday and Tuesday morning may both feel rather similar, considering the cold wind chill on Monday and the cold ambient temperature on Tuesday.
This cold air is all due to a strong upper level system shoving cold air south from Canada. It will move east by Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, allowing temps to go back to seasonal conditions.
A second system is expected to develop from the west on Wednesday into Thursday and slide just south of Missouri. This time, temperatures won't get quite as cold but will still be slightly below average.
This second system will also have more moisture with it, wrapping around and back into our area. This may produce showers and a few flurries on Wednesday night into Thursday. While some may experience a wintry mix, accumulation of any winter weather is not expected at this time. We're watching it and will keep you updated as it develops to our west in the coming days. Currently, this system is over the north Pacific.
Regardless, next weekend looks seasonal with highs in the middle 40s and lows in the upper 20s under sunny skies.