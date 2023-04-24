Monday
The week starts off near freezing, with multiple frost advisories and freeze warnings in effect for mid-Missouri. However, once the sun comes out, we'll quickly warm up into the middle 60s by this afternoon. So, if you're heading out early, grab a warm coat, but you'll only need a light jacket by this afternoon.
Tuesday and the Week Ahead
Isolated rain chances return Tuesday, but mainly stay in southern Missouri. Our next best chance for widespread rain won't be until later on this week, on Friday and Saturday.
The next few days will have stable temperatures with highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. This is just a few degrees below our near 70 degree high and 50 degree low average temperatures for this time of year. After the rain this weekend, temperatures will cool a bit, so be sure to grab a jacket if you have any outdoor plans.