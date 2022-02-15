A beautiful weather day is ahead of us Tuesday as temps reach 60 degrees for the first time this year!
South winds will begin developing and could be gusty at times today up to 25-30mph. This is the driving force to help aid warmer air into the region.
Temps will start in the 20s/30s this morning, rising fast in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Evening and nighttime temperatures will also remain pleasant in the 40s/50s.
The pattern quickly becomes wet starting Wednesday and there will be winter weather returning this week too - on Thursday.
Temperatures will be quite warm Wednesday and there may be enough spring-time instability in the air for thundershowers too! This rain will begin around noon Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night, changing over to freezing rain and sleet between midnight and 3am Thursday morning.
Ice will continue until around 9am to noon Thursday, changing over to all snow until late afternoon. Icy roads are expected and travel is not advised Thursday.
This weekend will be much quieter with a return of sunshine and 40s/50s for temperatures across the region.