Now that we are in 2022 we are officially in winter weather. The first month of the meteorological winter season, December, was not winter-like in the least. January is starting off much differently. Let's go through the week ahead day-by-day.
Monday will start cold with wind chills in the single digits or below zero. Then, we'll be sunny with high temps in the middle 30s and a light breeze as high pressure moves overhead.
Tuesday will see an increase in cloud cover as warm temperatures surge into central Missouri ahead of a late-day cold front. Temperatures should reach into the middle 40s under partly sunny skies. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.
On Wednesday, behind the cold front, skies will be much clearer and temps much cooler - holding in the 20s throughout the day. These cold temperatures will be guided by northwesterly winds gusting up to 35 mph, holding wind chills in the 10s all day.
A quick "clipper" system is possible on Thursday. This type of weather system is a fast-paced burst of snowfall and colder temperatures out of the northwest. There is still time for this to change, but for now plan for a passing show shower on Thursday along with very cold temperatures. Highs on Thursday may only reach the middle 10s with wind chills in the single digits and below zero. Bundle up!
High pressure will move back in on Friday allowing for mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer, albeit still below average temperatures.
A weak warm front on Saturday may warm us back into the 40s for Saturday. A seasonal but dry pattern is expected into the next week.