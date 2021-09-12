A major, if not the major, factor in our high temperatures this weekend is the wildfire smoke from the west. This helps to inhibit our temperatures from really soaring. Columbia hit a high of 91 yesterday, without that smoke, we could have easily seen that temperature reach the mid-upper 90s! The smoke will hang around today keeping our temperatures in the lower 90s.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY: HEAT
The heat will continue over the next few days with high temperatures in the lower 90s. By Monday, the smoke will begin to lift out of the area, but will not completely clear out. On Tuesday an approaching cold front will bring an increase of clouds through the day, but temperatures should still hit around 90.
TUESDAY NIGHT-WEDNESDAY: THUNDERSTORMS
The cold front will slowly move through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The timing of this front is varied, but any storm chances look to hold off until close to sunset or after. It will be during the overnight hours that our best chance for thunderstorms will be.
The chance for severe storms looks low due to the overnight nature of their passing. However, a few storms could produce some heavy rain, frequent lightning, and even some small hail. Most of this will pass to our south by midday Wednesday, with clouds slowly breaking up by Thursday.
THURSDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: TEMPERATURE REBOUND
The cold front will knock our temperatures back to around average for Wednesday.
Then the temperatures will slowly rebound back into the upper 80s/near 90 by next weekend. Past the weekend, signs are that these warmer than average temperatures might continue at least the next 10 days.