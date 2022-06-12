Today
With a high of 93 and high humidity, today will be feeling like 105 outside. We'll have mostly sunny skies and low winds.
Next week
Monday will have wind gusts up 30 mph, bringing us a bit of a breeze that day.
Triple digit heat indices near 105 will continue until Thursday. A small cold front coming in Wednesday will bring our only chance of rain this week and our only shot for cooler temperatures. By Friday we should be around the low 90s range for the high temperatures.
Overall, the week ahead will be sunny and hot. Be sure to stay hydrated if you're spending time outside and wear sunscreen as the UV is tipping the upper edge of the scale for the next couple days!