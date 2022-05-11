Yesterday was yet another day of record-breaking temperatures. We have broken both our warmest overnight low (was 71, now 72), and our record high temperature (was 91, now 93). Today will be another record-breaking day, but there are changes on the horizon for central Missouri.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
Wednesday looks to be another record-breaking day with highs into the lower 90s. The record is 90 set back in 1914, and we are set to break it. Some clouds over Kansas and Oklahoma might try to throw a wrench in this if those clouds make it into Missouri, but this is not expected to happen.
Humidity will be high today as well, making it feel like the upper 90s to near 100 by this afternoon.
Tomorrow is more of the same story. After possibly tying the record warmest overnight low of 70 in the morning, we might tie the record high temperature of 93 by Thursday afternoon. The humidity values will be slightly lower, so heat index values will slip into the middle 90s during the afternoon.
FRIDAY-NEXT WEEK
Beginning on Friday things begin to break down, a cold front which has been to our north throughout this week will begin to finally move our direction. This front will likely pass through Friday night into Saturday.
The front will cause two things to happen, the first is the chance of thunderstorms. Scattered thunderstorms could develop Friday evening and continue into Friday night and Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be strong, with the strongest producing heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. Once the front moves through on Saturday the rain chances end.
The other main story will be the cooler temperatures, beginning on Saturday when highs drop below 90 for the first time since Monday. Sunday will feature temperatures in the 70s, then lower 80s into next week.