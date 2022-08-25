Temperatures will return to the 90s for the first time in over a week. There are chances for rain in a few days, too.
We will start out very warm this morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s, quickly rising to the middle 80s at lunch time and into the 90s for the afternoon. This will be the first time we will have reached 90 degrees in over ten days!
There will be some humidity returning to the air today and over the upcoming weekend which will add to the mugginess over the next few afternoons. Heat indices may also be a factor during the afternoon, cooling off by the evening.
Rain is in the forecast! We have a slight chance for spot showers on Friday morning. Friday evening and most of Saturday should be dry, just partly cloudy at times. More showers will become possible into Saturday night.
The best time for rain will be on Sunday and Monday, but the coverage and timing are very uncertain right now. Monday would be the most likely day for rain. This is as a low pressure system begins developing over the central US. Expect lots of clouds for the late weekend and early next week. Eventually, a cold front will pass through Missouri Tuesday.
Much cooler air will arrive next week. After a 4-5 day stretch of slightly above normal temperatures, we will return to the lower 80s for daytime highs by the end of next week which is several degrees below normal for this time of year.