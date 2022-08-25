Temperatures today returned to the 90s for the first time in over a week. There are chances for rain in a few days, too.
TODAY'S RECAP
Highs today were the highest they've been in quite some time, with Columbia hitting 92 for the day.
It was a return of humid conditions as well, with dewpoints reaching into the middle 60s.
But today's conditions will not be isolated examples, however, as we expect average to slightly-above average temperatures to continue into this weekend
THIS WEEKEND
Friday and Saturday will feature plentiful amounts of sunshine, setting up a fantastic first day for Friday Night Fever football! However, that pattern will change heading into Sunday
Chances of rain increase considerably in the latter half of the weekend, expected to crossover into the beginning of the week as well. Likely materializing in the form of showers and maybe even storms, it will be paired with a general decrease in temperatures as well.
NEXT WEEK
Temperatures will cool back down towards the lower to middle eighties after rain passes this weekend/early next week, familiar territory for what has been a fairly cool August this far.