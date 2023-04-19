Morning temperatures will be on the warmer side once again in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Throughout the rest of the day, temperatures will continue to increase back into the lower 80s this afternoon.
There could be a few chances for light, passing showers, but rain chances are even less than they were yesterday.
Widespread rain chances return overnight, closer to Thursday morning. This system will come in two rounds again, a morning round and an afternoon round. Both rounds could include a few rumbles of thunder, but the overall severe threat is low.
After rain chances, this weekend will be significantly cooler.