The week ahead will begin very mild with high temperatures near 50º on Monday and near 60º on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, a cold front will move through on Wednesday night into Thursday morning and that will cool us off for one day, Thursday, before we return to seasonal temps on Friday and Saturday.
There is moisture associated with this cold front, too. With temperatures dropping while precipitation falls, rain will transition to snow. On the surface, this may seem exactly like what we saw in early February, but there are a few key differences anticipated.
This system is currently still over the Pacific Ocean, please stay tuned this week as we learn more.
Be sure to check in regularly to KOMU 8 newscasts, komu.com/weather and the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
WHAT'S SIMILAR?
Rain will move in on Wednesday, likely in the afternoon, and may drop anywhere from 0.5" to 2" of rainfall in central Missouri before the transition to frozen precipitation takes place Thursday morning.
There will, again, be a chance for a glaze of ice and sleet due to the rain to snow transition. It is too early to know how long this transition will last.
The system will end with snow on Thursday morning. Some areas may hold onto snowfall into the afternoon. The timing for the end of snow is uncertain at this time.
WHAT'S DIFFERENT?
There are a few key differences between this system and the one we had at the start of the month.
The early-February system had two rounds of snowfall which greatly extended the timeframe of the winter storm. This time around we are only expecting one round of snow, on Thursday.
We are expecting lower snowfall accumulation, although it is still too early to have any ethical confidence in snowfall potential.
Winds may be stronger this time around, though it is still too early to know for sure. Winds may gust 30-40 mph during snowfall and that would create even more of a reduced visibility condition than seen two weeks prior.
Temperatures won't get incredibly cold and then hold on for multiple days behind this system. In fact, the expected sunshine and temperatures in the 40s on Friday will start a major melt just the day after the snow has fallen.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
It will depend on accumulation, but at this time we expect quite a bit of rain, maybe rumbles of thunder, and a glaze of ice followed by windy snow that will greatly reduce visibility. Therefore, you should plan for a stay-at-home-if-you-can day on Thursday just in case this forecast pans out. Conditions should improve well on Friday, and the weekend should be back to normal. Stay tuned!
LOOKING AHEAD
Early the following week does look warm again and we may, once again, have another chance for rain and snow Tuesday/Wednesday of that week, February 22 & 23, although it is looking like it may be warmer for that system. Stay tuned.