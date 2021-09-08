September, thus far, has been fairly typical weather-wise. That is about to change.
Thursday will be rather sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds will be calmer than the 20-30 mph gusts we felt on Tuesday and Wednesday; only reaching around 15 mph.
A warm front will push north on Friday and with it, a renewed warming trend and our next heat wave.
Over the weekend our high temperatures will reach the middle 90s with morning lows only dropping to near 70º. We'll remain with these conditions, which are 10-15º above average for this time of year, into next week.
But there will be a difference between this heat and the heat we've felt previously this summer...
We'll have a lack of humidity. Don't expect a heat index forecast because we really won't have higher "feels like" temps. In fact, our atmosphere may lack so much moisture that our heat index end up lower than the air temperature.
Expect windy conditions over the weekend with gusts around 25-30 mph.
The next chance for rain won't arrive until the middle of next week as a system stalls in southern Iowa. We'll see how well this system holds together. There is a chance it falls apart completely and the heat wave continues through the week.
AROUND THE TROPICS
We are entering the peak of hurricane season, when the tropics are the most active. Activity has already ramped up.
Hurricane Larry is spinning north in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing large swells to our east coast.
Tropical Storm Mindy will make landfall on the Florida panhandle on Thursday and then push quickly back into the open Atlantic after riding the Florida-Georgia line.
In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Olaf will get rather close to the Baja peninsula of Mexico before turning into the open ocean.
On the other side of the Pacific, Super Typhoon Chanthu (equivalent to a Cat. 4) is racing toward Taipei and China. It should weaken before hitting China.