A rain system for mid-week has slowed down, pushing rain back in the timeline and cooling temps further into the week.
Clouds will hold on throughout Tuesday, but for central Missouri, much of the day will be dry. Western Missouri and KC will see a rainy day, but the rain won't reach the central part of the state until late afternoon, into the evening; after 5pm.
Rain will be widespread overnight into Wednesday.
Lingering showers and expected to be scattered throughout Wednesday, though there will be dry time.
A couple spot showers will even be possible on Thursday as clouds hold strong.
This rain should be mostly light in intensity, with an isolated thunderstorms possible to mix in. This should provide for a good soaking rain, with 0.50" to 1.5" of rainfall accumulating over central Missouri.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
High pressure will move closer to us on Friday, providing for a mainly sunny day to end a dreary week. Temperatures will jump to highs in the 70s. This will begin a warm, above average holiday weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be warmer, in the middle 80s, due to a warm front pushing through and to our north, surging warm air from the southern U.S.
Memorial Day Monday is looking partly sunny and warm. There is a slight 20% chance for an isolated thunderstorm.