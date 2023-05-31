If you feel as if you have been reading and hearing the same weather information for the past few days, you have! There are very little changes to the forecast from the past few days. Wednesday will be slightly warmer and slightly more humid than yesterday, but will continue with slight chances for isolated showers this afternoon.
Morning temperatures will be close to the lower 70s by 8AM and will continue to warm to the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Heat indices could be slightly warmer due to an increase in humidity.
Pop-up "pulse" showers and thunderstorms will continue to form across mid-Missouri this afternoon, but again, most will stay dry.
The slight warming and humidity increase trend will continue through the end of the week, as will the pop-up shower chances.