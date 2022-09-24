Sunday
The morning will start off around 60 degrees with lots of sunshine. We will warm up to around 78 degrees and have wind gusts up to 25 mph. We'll stay breezy as we begin next week.
Monday and the week ahead
Our temperatures have finally gotten the memo that fall is here. For the last week of September we'll see highs in the lower to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows stay in the upper 40s range, so make sure you have a warm jacket on hand for those chilly mornings.
By the end of the week, we start to warm up into the upper 70s. We will be close to 80 degrees by the weekend, just in time for the next Mizzou home game and the beginning of October.