We hope everybody enjoyed their Thanksgiving celebrations with your families. Many will be out shopping for Black Friday, and if you are make sure to bring that coat along as temperatures are starting off very cold with lows in the teens/20s this morning.
THIS WEEKEND: ROLLER-COASTER TEMPS
Despite us seeing the coldest temperatures of the season this morning, we will warm quite nicely this Friday with our highs into the 40s and 50s for most of Mid-MO. East of Columbia temperatures will remain in the 40s, while west of Columbia will be slightly warmer in the low 50s.
We continue the warming trend into Saturday with all of us reaching the 50s during the afternoon. Some spots over western Missouri could touch 60 degrees, although this is expected to be isolated.
Then Sunday we fall back down to more seasonal temperatures, with most of the area in the 40s for highs.
NEXT WEEK: STABLIZING TEMPERATURES
As we end November and begin the last month of the year, temperatures will finally begin to stabilize after the roller coaster pattern we've seen over the last several weeks. However, those temperatures will stabilize on the warmer side with high temperatures each day around 60 degrees, plus or minus a few degrees on either side.
The end of November into December will also be very dry. Each day will see a mix of clouds and sun with no rain chances through the next work week. Our next possible chance of precipitation isn't until next weekend at the earliest.
Looking beyond the 8-day forecast and we look to be warmer than average (average for early December is in the 40s), as well as continuing a drier-than-average stretch into the middle part of December.