We got back into the lower 80s today after a slightly cooler day yesterday. Funny enough that “cooler” day was actually about average. We’ve been consistently a couple of degrees warmer for the last week with temperatures in the lower 80s. These temperatures are looking to continue for the rest of the weekend! Should make for an amazing Memorial Day weekend to enjoy some BBQ outside!
TOMORROW:
Temperatures for tomorrow and Memorial Day are looking to stay in the lower/mid-80s with calm winds and low humidity! However, beyond Memorial Day, we’re watching a pretty sharp increase in temperatures with the lower 90s by Wednesday.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Beyond Wednesday, the lower 90s are looking to be the common high for the rest of the week and into next weekend. It’ll make for some beautiful swimming weather with most pools set to open after Memorial Day. The water might be a little chilly, but the sun will be toasty! Speaking of the sun, don’t forget some sunscreen next week if you plan to be outside for long periods of time!