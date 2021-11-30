Temperatures were slightly cooler on Tuesday due to cloud cover and a cold front that passed through the region last night. Temperatures will be 15-25° above average through Friday.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will start to break up around sunrise and sunshine will be increasing into the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 40s and afternoon highs will warm to the middle 60s.
RECORD WATCH
Thursday’s high is expected to be near 70°, which will be close to the current record high of 72° from 1917.
Friday will be slightly cooler, but still very mild with highs in the middle to upper 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
A cold front will pass on Friday night, bringing a slight cool down for the weekend.
We will be watching for a system next week that could continue the rollercoaster ride of temperatures, but the timing is uncertain at this point. Stay tuned!