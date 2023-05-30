Tuesday will start off mostly sunny as many begin their workweek after a long weekend. Morning temperatures will range from the lower to middle 60s, but will warm quickly with the rise of the sun.
High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 80s with a slight increase in humidity from yesterday.
There are also isolated chances for rain this afternoon and evening. Once the sun sets, the rain chances significantly decrease.
This isolated shower trend will continue throughout the rest of the week as temperatures continue to increase to near 90 degrees to end the week.