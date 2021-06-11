Summer is 9 days away for the United States (June 20), however, our preview of summer continues today into next week.
OUR WARMEST DAY YET
We hit a high of 92 degrees yesterday, so far the warmest day of the year. However, today will likely claim that title of warmest day. The air temperature is 93 degrees, this is what the thermometers will read. For what it will really feel like today, for most of us we could be flirting with heat index values in the triple digits. If you plan on being outside for any stretch of time, drink lots of water (even if you do not feel thirsty), wear sunscreen, and find shade. As well, car interiors will become scorching very quickly, do not leave the vulnerable in your car even if for a few minutes.
A STORM CHANCE?
The heat is a sure factor for Friday, chance of storms? That is where it gets tricky. This morning we will be watching a line of thunderstorms diving out of the Dakotas/Nebraska into our region by late morning Friday into the afternoon. For Mid-Missouri, most consensus is that this cluster of storms will remain to our west over eastern Kansas and far western Missouri. However, this is a too close for comfort scenario to assuredly say they will absolutely remain to our west. Therefore, we are in a Storm Mode Level 1 for this afternoon, likely nothing will happen, however you still want to keep updated in case anything changes.
If these storms do in fact scrape Mid-Missouri, they do have the potential to be strong with wind gusts in the 40-60mph range as well as small hail. The highest corridor for any storm potential looks to be west of highway 63, and narrowing it down even further near highway 65 from Sedalia to the Lake of the Ozarks.
A WARM WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK
Friday will be an unofficial "peak" of the warm stretch, but it will still remain quite warm each day with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s each day. Good news is the humidity will drop off some with this "cool" front moving through today, so the heat index values will drop some, but still enough to continue to take heat precautions through the weekend into next week.
Monday looks to be the second "peak" of this warm spell, however, with those lower humidity's the heat index will not reach the triple digits. Into the middle of next week we do see a slight drop off in temperatures back into the 80s, but by the weekend those temperatures return into the 90s.