Rain will clear out in the early morning and will give us a clear sky by Saturday afternoon. We will start off cooler, but the clearing sky will allow for warmer temperatures to make their way in, giving us a high near 57 degrees.
We will cool down to a brisk 39 for the low tonight, and winds will pick up just a bit as well, with gusts up to 25 mph.
SUNDAY
Sunday is warming up slightly more, with a high of 59, but we are watching chances of early morning rainfall again, mostly before 9 am. After that, we will see clearing skies, getting mostly clear by the early afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will have a slight cool down Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the lower 50s, but after that, we will have a brief warming trend that will get us into the middle 60s by the end of the week. There are several chances for rain in the next week, but there should also be some enjoyable outdoor weather time as well.