The heaviest of the rain over the last 48 hours has favored areas along and east of Highway 63. While rain chances aren’t gone from the forecast we are looking at much lighter and more scattered rainfall for the next few days.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will remain below average through Tuesday morning. Chances for a few passing showers continue as a dying low pressure system slowly pushes east Monday into Tuesday. Everyone will remain dry for the majority of the day.
The cooler trend will quickly come to an end for Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.
A few clouds will return for Wednesday with highs back near 90°, but a slight cool down is anticipated as a frontal boundary starts to push south for the end of the week. This front is expected to stall across the Midwest late next week into the weekend, bringing rain chances.
Uncertainty remains in the forecast as to where this front will stall, but that picture will become clearer over the next several days. Stay Tuned