The next several days will be quite active whether it be severe thunderstorms or dangerous heat, but by next weekend things could be changing.
STORM MODE 2: SUNDAY
A cluster of thunderstorms is dying over western Missouri, but it is throwing cloud debris towards central Missouri. How long these clouds linger for will be key to how the afternoon evolves in terms of thunderstorms.
The KOMU First Alert Weather Storm Mode Index is at a 2/5 for these afternoon storms. This means there could be some issues and you want to pay attention throughout the day. Thunderstorms should begin to develop around 3pm and move through the region during the afternoon into the evening.
The main threat with any stronger storms will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, not everyone will see severe storms today but those that do expect this to be the greatest risk.
The secondary risk is localized flooding if any storms can sit over the same areas, rainfall amounts could be anywhere from .5 - 1.5" with some spots possibly getting over 2+". This amount of rain in a short time can lead to localized flooding in spots.
While we can not rule out an isolated instance of small hail, expect this threat to generally be quite low. As with the tornado threat, the ingredients are not there to support much of a tornado threat.
How these storms evolve will depend on how the environment sets up, therefore it is hard to exactly say who will see the stronger storms and when. Just be alert anytime after 3 for this chance. Storms will linger into the overnight hours but the severe threat drops off after sunset.
DANGEROUS HEAT
As the strong storms dissipate by Monday morning, the heat begins to crank up with our temperatures going into the 90s with heat index values between 100-105 on Monday and Tuesday. It is not out of the question we see Heat Advisories for these days. If you plan on being outdoors next week, practice those heat safety precautions.
ANOTHER STORM CHANCE?
Our next potential chance for thunderstorms looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There are several questions with this round, mostly on where exactly these storms move through. Most consensus is that these storms might stay to the north of the KOMU viewing area, however, these will be close enough that they can easily sag southward into our area. We will keep you updated as we get closer to the event.
COOLDOWN NEXT WEEKEND?
A cold front will move into our region around Thursday into Friday, as of right now not expecting rain chances only an increase in clouds. However, it will help to knock our temperatures back to seasonal levels by the weekend.