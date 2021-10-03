We began October with quite a bit of rain. The ground has soaked in 1-4 inches of rain since late September. Temperatures before the rain were rather warm, but now, we're looking cooler and more seasonal in the week ahead. We'll have one good chance for rain this week, too.
THE RAINY DAY AHEAD
A cut-off low pressure system, basically a low pressure system that isn't connected with other atmospheric systems; a free-agent of sorts, will move to our east on Tuesday. Clouds will increase on Tuesday.
Rain is expected on Wednesday with passing showers and thundershowers. If you're heading outdoors on Wednesday you'll want rain gear handy.
Any rain we get will push out Thursday and we'll be dry through the weekend.
THE TEMPERATURE TREND
Overall, this week is looking rather seasonal with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. However, the low temps will remain warm for this time of year, with most morning lows near 60º, which is ~10-degrees above average for this time of year.
The coolest afternoon of the week is looking like Wednesday, which makes sense because it is also the day I'm forecasting scattered thundershowers.
A warm up is expected to follow the mid-week cool down. Highs will return to the 80s Friday and may continue through the weekend into next week.