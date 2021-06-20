Many of us experienced strong storms overnight with many reports of wind damage & flooding. We have another round of strong storms overnight, but the light is at the end of the tunnel in the week ahead.
THE FINAL DAY OF HEAT
Today is the last day in the 10+ day stretch of well above average temperatures across the state. High temperatures will get into the middle 90s with heat index values approaching the triple digits.
ANOTHER ROUND OF STRONG STORMS
The heat will end with the passage of a cold front this evening into the overnight hours, but it will also bring a chance for stronger storms into our area. We are in a Storm Mode Level 2 for this evening, meaning there could be some issues so you want to stay updated with us through the day today.
For your Fathers Day plans this afternoon, you should be fine, any storm that develops in the afternoon will remain isolated. However, if you do get under one it could be strong. The better chance for thunderstorms is around sunset and into the overnight as the cold front pushes its way into our area. Two factors are in play for the overall severity of these storms: 1.) The position of the cold front at the time the storms will fire will be well northwest of Central Missouri, thus we should have a better handle on how storms will behave. 2.) As these storms will move through overnight they will have less energy to work with, so they will gradually weaken as they push through our area.
That being said, these storms do carry the potential to pack a punch. Any storm is capable of producing large hail quarter size or larger, and damaging winds in excess of 60mph. The tornado threat will be low, but not out of the question. These storms will be producing a lot of heavy rain, and if they move over areas already drenched by last night the flooding risk is increased.
By Monday Morning the severe threat will lessen, but showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout the day.
A COOLER WEEK
With the passage of the cold front on Monday, temperatures will plunge by around 20 degrees! The high temperature on Monday will be 73, nearly 12 degrees below average for late June. Through the week temperatures will warm back to around 90 by Thursday, another cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.