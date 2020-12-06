Another foggy start is possible on Monday and with temps around freezing it may stick to surfaces.
November was the 11th warmest on record for mid-Missouri. December started fairly seasonal, but now we're going above the 30-year average by 15-20 degrees for a couple days in the week ahead. That is, until a cold front brings a good chance for rain to end to week and a cooler weekend.
With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be in a warming trend. A southerly flow will push temps into the 50s on Tuesday and near 60º on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Friday morning, lows are only expected to reach the middle 40s (warmer than our average highs) due to increasing clouds Thursday night into Friday morning.
A cold front is expected to move through at some point this Friday. Rain is probable with this frontal passage on Friday. Temperatures will fall behind it for the weekend.
Expect a rainy Friday with winds gusting 30+ mph.
As of this forecast, I expect temps to fall into the middle to lower 30s by Saturday morning after rain ends. Therefore, I don't expect any snow with this event. I'll be tracking this developing system all week to see how much our temps will actually fall and how much moisture will stick around. If precipitation holds longer and temps cool enough, a few flakes will be possible Saturday morning. Stay tuned.
Next week looks much more typical for mid-December with highs in the middle to lower 40s and lows in the 20s. It may be a breezy weekend.
Looking ahead to the middle of this month, and the third week of December, I expect above average temperatures overall with a day or two with precipitation chances. That means highs in the middle to upper 40s or 50s and lows in the middle to upper 20s or 30s. Stay tuned.