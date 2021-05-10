Weekend thunderstorms were followed by cool, breezy conditions. This week will continue those colder-than-normal conditions.
MONDAY'S FORECAST
Today will be a cool day, but not the chilly and breezy day we endured Sunday. Temperatures this morning were as cold as 33-35 degrees in a few areas of central Missouri, including the Columbia area! By this afternoon, temps will rise in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. As of now, rain is not expected in central Missouri today or this evening, mainly dodging us to the north and south.
Keep in mind. The average high temp for this time of year is around 74 degrees. We are nowhere close to that this week! Highs Monday through Wednesday are only in the lower to middle 60s. Even morning temps will generally be in the lower to middle 40s.
This upcoming weekend does show signs of featuring unsettled weather that could also mean thunderstorms, so we will all have to monitor the skies from Saturday through early next week. Temperatures do look to be warmer with highs back in the 70s to near 80 more routinely.