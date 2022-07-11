Monday will be a hot day, but the trends for this week are to be cooler than last with a more normal run on temperatures for this time of year.
Temps will start in the 70s this morning, quickly rising in the lower to middle 90s by the afternoon. The humidity will gradually increase throughout the day leading to a heat index around 100 to 105 this afternoon.
Storms may be possible overnight tonight as a cold front begins passing through Missouri. The chance for rain is pretty low, so don't count on this to water your yard, or garden. Unfortunately, this will probably be the last time we see rain chances for about about a week...Possibly longer...
This cold front will knock down the heat for the remainder of the week and the temperatures will be reaching highs more normal for this time of year. The average high for mid-July is 88 degrees.
By the weekend, warmer air will begin drifting in from the rocky mountains leading to increased temperatures. The humidity should stay fairly low, so heat indices will generally remain below 100 degrees.
There continues to be some confidence in the computer model forecast temperatures for next week, regarding near triple digit temperatures. This is something we are watching, but as of now feel the high temps will mainly reach the upper 90. Regardless, the last 15 days of July do appear to be significantly hot, even for summer-standards.