It's been cloudy and rainy and stormy and snowy...all in just the past week.
Most areas ended up with between 0.5 and 3" of rainfall accumulation, though some did see up to 4". This has led to flooding of local rivers and streams. Those levels should start going down again by Sunday.
All this rain brought us back above average in terms of rainfall for the month and year. This time last week we were more than an inch below average... now we're over 3" above.
Tired of the cloudy, dreary days? Don't worry, Annie is singing her tune because tomorrow...
THERE'LL BE SUN
High pressure on Friday and Saturday will help to produce a clear blue sky overhead. Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the weekend, too.
It will still be cold in the mornings. In fact, lows will likely be below freezing for two mornings in a row on Friday and Saturday.
Wind chills on Friday morning will be around 20º!
It has been about two weeks since temps reached freezing and since early March when we were last in the 20s.
NEXT WEEK'S FRONT
A cold front will move through during the first half of next week, likely on Tuesday. This should bring clouds and rain back to Missouri. Around half an inch of rainfall is expected at this time.
It will also be breezy Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with gusts generally between 25-35 mph.